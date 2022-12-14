Morgan Stanley Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $74.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

OXY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 643,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,222,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 34.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

