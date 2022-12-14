Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

EDD opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 680.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 224,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195,660 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 568.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

