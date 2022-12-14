Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
EDD opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $5.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.