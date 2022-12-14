Morgan Stanley Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $264.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $264.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CMI traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $241.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,267. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.48 and its 200 day moving average is $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

