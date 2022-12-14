Morgan Stanley Raises REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

REV Group Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of REVG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a PE ratio of 132.74 and a beta of 1.94. REV Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REV Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of REV Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in REV Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

