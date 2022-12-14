Morgan Stanley Raises REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
REV Group Stock Up 9.9 %
Shares of REVG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a PE ratio of 132.74 and a beta of 1.94. REV Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
