Morgan Stanley Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $106.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

WAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

WAB stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,788. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

