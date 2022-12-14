Morgan Stanley Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

SWN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,042,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

