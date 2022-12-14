M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$45.26 and a 12 month high of C$74.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.