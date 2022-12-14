MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.42 and last traded at 2.44. 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.48.

MustGrow Biologics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.28.

MustGrow Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses om development and commercialization of natural biopesticide, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops.

