My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Capitalization of $922,624.07 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $922,624.07 and $628,022.90 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.02 or 0.01548692 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012677 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00032423 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.01775100 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.