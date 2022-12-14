Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.98

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.98 and traded as high as $23.69. Myers Industries shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 118,808 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $851.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,055 shares in the company, valued at $758,957.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Myers Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

