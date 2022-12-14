MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 8.5%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.38. 1,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 153,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $804.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 420,649 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.