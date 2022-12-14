Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.78

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Nano has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $104.19 million and $2.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,766.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00439620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020905 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00851731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00619169 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00258614 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

