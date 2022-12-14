Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the November 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered shares of Nanofilm Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

NNFTF stock remained flat at 2.52 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of 2.52 and a fifty-two week high of 2.52.

About Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

