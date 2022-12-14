Navcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.74 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $48.74 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00117077 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00219836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00038746 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,063,996 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

