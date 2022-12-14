NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Separately, Investec raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
