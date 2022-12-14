NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after acquiring an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after buying an additional 757,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,322,000 after buying an additional 281,489 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

