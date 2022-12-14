NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. The stock traded as high as $73.20 and last traded at $73.20. Approximately 24,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,161,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

