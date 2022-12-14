NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRSN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,436. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

