Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,880.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,853 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,901.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,066 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 2,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

