Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 411,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $332.89 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.44.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.