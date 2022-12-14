Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.84, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.49.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,977 shares of company stock worth $61,391,466. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

