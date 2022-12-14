Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 8.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0 %

AMETEK stock opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

