Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

Shares of RIO opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

