Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

