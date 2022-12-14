Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $571.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $526.70 and its 200 day moving average is $543.52. The company has a market cap of $224.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

