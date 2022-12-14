Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

