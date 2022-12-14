Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 5,913 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

DE opened at $437.19 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

