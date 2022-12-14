Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.