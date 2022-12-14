Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

ZTS opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.