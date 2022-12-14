New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:REGL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 110,813 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

