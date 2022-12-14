New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.65. 24,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,016. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.82.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

