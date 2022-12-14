New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,191 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,510,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

TOTL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 2,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,276. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

