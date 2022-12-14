New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.4 %

ODFL traded up $4.18 on Wednesday, hitting $308.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $362.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

