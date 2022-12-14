New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $558,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.81. 90,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.61.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

