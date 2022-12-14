New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.30. 15,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

