New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.92.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

