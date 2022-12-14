New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,262. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

