New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. 4,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,875. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

