New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.66. 13,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.33 and a 200-day moving average of $213.98. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

