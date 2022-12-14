New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $72.77. 2,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.