New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 125,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,976,975. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -271.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

