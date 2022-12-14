New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,451. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

