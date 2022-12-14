New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 62,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,448. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

