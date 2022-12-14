Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.9 %

NEWTZ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Get Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.