NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Downgraded by CIBC

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFYEF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NFI Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

