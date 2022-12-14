NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

NGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 35,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $179,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 318,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,485. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.22. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.