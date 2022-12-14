NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 123,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,476. The stock has a market cap of $177.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

