Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 6584758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,136.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,136.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,479,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,107. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 992,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,902,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 363,029 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 371,943 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

