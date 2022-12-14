NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.14

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and traded as high as $16.50. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 5,607 shares trading hands.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

