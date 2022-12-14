NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:NLSP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 67,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,387. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

